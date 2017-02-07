David Oyelowo's children don't like watching their father kiss other women.

The 'Selma' star - who has four children with his wife Jessica Oyelowo - lets his kids tune into some of his films and watch some of his plays but admits they hate watching their dad smooching a woman who's not their mother on screen.

He told Live! With Kelly: ''The kids did come to Othello. They are 15, 12, eight and five. We thought the five-year-old, not so appropriate, it's a fairly violent play, but actually it wasn't the violence that was the issue. It was the kissing ...

''A while ago I did another film, where I had to kiss my wife in the film and at the premiere very loudly my five-year-old said, 'Dad, you only do that with mom!' And so I was so nervous, but I deliberately put my sons in the nosebleeds [section] because I was like, 'I can't have them watching me going, 'Dad put her down, what are you doing Dad? That's disgusting Dad.' I put them as far away as possible. Apparently my youngest son is now obsessed with anyone doing any kind of kissing.''

Meanwhile, 'Star Wars Rebels' executive producer Dave Filoni previously revealed the 40-year-old actor impressed his kids with his role in the animated movie.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, the director shared: ''It's great that people like David (Oyelewo) want to come in and be a part of this because they loved 'Star Wars' growing up and David is a big 'Star Wars' fan! I saw him just the other day.

''He just loves being part of it; his kids love it, I think it's just a real fun bonding thing for them. You know, 'Star Wars' - even when it gets dark it comes back to the light - it makes you feel good. I think families enjoying watching it and sharing in it. It's just fantastic to have David, what a great thing for the series.''