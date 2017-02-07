The Selma star's kids have seen some of the movies and plays in which he has featured, but David reveals he has to sit his children in a far away section while he is on stage because he doesn't want them to disturb his work when he kisses a co-star.

"The kids did come to... (Othello)," he told Live! with Kelly on Monday (06Feb17). "They are 15, 12, eight and five. We thought the five-year-old, not so appropriate, it's a fairly violent play, but actually it wasn't the violence that was the issue. It was the kissing...

"A while ago I did another film, where I had to kiss my wife in the film and at the premiere very loudly my five-year-old said, 'Dad, you only do that with mom!'

"And so I was so nervous, but I deliberately put my sons in the nosebleeds (section) because I was like, 'I can't have them watching me going, 'Dad put her down, what are you doing Dad? That's disgusting Dad.' I put them as far away as possible," he continued. "Apparently my youngest son is now obsessed with anyone doing any kind of kissing."

And the actor revealed his 12-year-old has become interested in the more personal aspects of his parents' relationship.

"My middle son, who's 12, recently came home and went, 'Mom, do you and daddy have sex?'... and my wife went, 'Yes, a lot!'" he added.