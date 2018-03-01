David Oyelowo doesn't know whether there will ever be a black James Bond.

The 43-year-old actor, who is best known for his role as Martin Luther King Jr. in 'Selma', admitted he isn't sure whether the iconic 007 spy will be played by a black actor in the future, but understands audiences are ''ready and screaming'' for more female actors and actors of colour.

Speaking to Shortlist Magazine, Oyelowo said: ''Whether a black actor will end up being James Bond I don't know, but it's very clear that the audience is ready and screaming for actors of colour, or women, or just different kinds of people then we've hitherto seen, to be front and centre in those kinds of movies.

''I can't predict if there'll be a black Bond, but I certainly think we'll start seeing far more diversity when it comes to big action films, thrillers and all the other films in which we're used to seeing good-looking white guys play the leads.''

Oyelowo isn't the only actor to speak out about the possibility of having a new take on Bond, after Idris Elba insisted there's ''no such thing as a black Bond''.

The 45-year-old actor has been linked to taking over the role when Daniel Craig steps down after 'Bond 25', and while he would love to see the iconic movie franchise move in a new direction, he doesn't welcome the push for there to be a black actor star as 007.

Elba recently said: ''There's no such thing as a black Bond.

''Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male? It could be a woman - could be a black woman, could be a white woman - but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have ... do something different with it, why not?

''It's interesting that the James Bond thing continues to go. I think it's more about 'we just want to have a black guy play James Bond' rather than 'Idris Elba, the actor, play James Bond'. That's the part that I'm like 'ugh, come one'.''

Several other actors have been linked to the role, including Hugh Jackman, Tom Hiddleston, and most recently James Norton.

Meanwhile, James Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recently admitted she would welcome a new James Bond of any sex or race.

The spy thriller franchise's boss is open to recruiting a black or female star into the leading role as 007, and she insisted that she would prefer to ''push the envelope a little bit'' when it comes to traditions.