David O Russell was wowed by Jennifer Lawrence's talent when they first worked together.

The 60-year-old director joined forces with Jennifer for the first time when they made 'Silver Linings Playbook', and he's admitted that he and her co-stars - who included the likes of Bradley Cooper, Robert De Niro and Jacki Weaver - were all blown away by her performance.

He told Vulture: ''I would put it this way: She showed up and she was, like, a raw talent that had no neuroses and no self-consciousness.

''She was completely fearless. She would come into the scene like a weather system and leave me and Bob [De Niro] and Bradley [Cooper] and Jacki Weaver and Chris Tucker just kind of like, wow.''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Jennifer is set to make her long-awaited return to the movie business when she stars as a war veteran in an as-yet-untitled film.

The Oscar-winning star - who decided to take a career break in 2017 - has joined forces with acclaimed theatre director Lila Neugebauer, and will play the role of a US solider who suffers a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan.

Jennifer's on-screen character struggles to recover from her injuries upon her return home.

The film is being produced by Oscar winner Scott Rudin and Eli Bush, with production set to begin in June in New Orleans.