Siblings John and TJ Osborne co-wrote the tune and agreed to let their pal David Nail record it after learning he was eager to include it on his fourth studio release, Fighter, last year (16).

The Brothers Osborne soon realised they had "missed the boat" on snagging the song for themselves, but they are glad to have been invited by Nail to add their vocals to his version of the single.

"(Nail)'s one of the best singers in town; he's also a good buddy of ours," John Osborne explains to The Boot of how they came to give the song away. "He's like, 'Are you sure? Do you guys not want it?' We're like, 'No, no, no, man! It's not a big deal at all. We'd love if you cut it. Please do it.'

"He got us in there (the studio) to sing, and it was a blast. We did some big gang vocals - sounded like a bunch of drunk buffoons on it! And then, a couple months later, we saw him perform at Watershed (Country Music Festival), up in Washington state, and it was at that moment, we were like, 'Damn! We should have cut that d**n song. It's so good!'"

He adds, "We totally missed the boat on that one. But he's an incredible singer, and I think anyone will tell you, he's one of the best around; he's not afraid to take chances. So even though we missed the boat on our song, we couldn't be more honoured that he's doing it."

And Nail reveals he insisted the brothers collaborate with him on the record because he couldn't believe they would give such a great track away.

He shares, "I heard that song and immediately called both those guys and was like, 'Why in the world are you not recording the song yourselves?'. They heard that I had it on hold, and they were extremely excited for me to record it."