David Lynch ''often thought'' about what the characters in 'Twin Peaks' would be doing, despite the original series ending 25 years ago.

The 70-year-old director is set to revive the classic crime drama when it returns to screens in May for a special 18-episode series, and has admitted that since the original series finished in 1991, he has considered what ''might be happening'' to the residents of the fictional town.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association media tour on Monday (09.01.17), David said: ''I love this world of 'Twin Peaks' and I often thought about what might be happening. It was [co-creator] Mark [Frost] who contacted me many years ago now, and asked if I wanted to go back into that world ... and that's what got us going again for this one.''

And although David was hesitant to reveal any details about the plot of the revived series, he said the feel of the show would be ''both the same and different'' to how it was 25 years ago.

He said: ''[It's] both the same and different. If you go back 25 years in any town and revisit it, it's always that way.''

One thing that definitely hasn't changed, is the relationship between David and Mark Frost.

David said: ''It's Mark and I working together and, as I said, a great crew and cast working together.

''I'll tell you what I loved: the pilot of 'Twin Peaks' - that for me set the tone and made the world and the characters for me. That started the things and I felt really good about that mood, those stories and those characters.''

David also claims he has ''no plans'' to continue 'Twin Peaks' beyond the revival series.

He said: ''Well, before I said I wasn't going to revisit it and I did, but right now there are no plans for anything more.''