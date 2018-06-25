David Lynch doesn't feel like he's able to ''make a feature film in today's world''.

The 72-year-old filmmaker - who previously directed hits such as 'Eraserhead' and 'Blue Velvet' - believes that his style has become incompatible with the demands of most modern movie studios.

He shared: ''I would not make a feature film in today's world, because the kind of films I make couldn't be on the big screen for very long.''

Despite this, David's mind is still full of various creative ideas and he's likened the process of developing a project to fish.

Speaking to the Irish Times newspaper, David explained: ''They're like fish. If you get an idea that's thrilling to you, put your attention on it and these other fish will swim into it. It's like a bait.

''They'll hook on to it and you'll get more ideas. And you just pull them in.''

David revealed he relies on his intuition when he's developing a movie.

He said: ''It's a feeling, more of an intuition. It's the idea that you've fallen in love with, and you try to stay true to that. You see the way that cinema can say that idea, and it's thrilling to you.''

David rarely gives interviews these days, and the director has admitted he doesn't like having to explain his work.

He said: ''I don't ever explain it. Because it's not a word thing. It would reduce it, make it smaller.

''When you finish anything, people want you to then talk about it. And I think it's almost like a crime.

''A film or a painting - each thing is its own sort of language, and it's not right to try to say the same thing in words. The words are not there. The language of film, cinema, is the language it was put into, and the English language - it's not going to translate. It's going to lose.''