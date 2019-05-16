David Letterman feels ''secure'' when he's around his son.

The 72-year-old television presenter turned his back on his late night chat show to spend more time with his son Harry, now 15, and whilst he missed the show for a little while, he loves spending time with his son.

He said: ''The first year I sure did miss late night. You get into a rhythm so I miss that. But the best part is, I get to do stuff with my son, who is now 16 ... The most secure I ever feel is when I'm around my son.''

And David wants to be his son's best friend - even if Harry's not keen.

Speaking in a preview clip for Sunday Today, he added: ''Screw that. Look at me - how much longer am I going to be around? I want to be the best friend. But he's not keen on me being the best friend.''

David previously revealed he thinks he should have retired from 'The Late Show' a decade before he did but claimed he outstayed his welcome as no one had ''the guts'' to fire him.

He said: ''Yes it is true, and I'll tell you what happened. It turns out nobody had the guts to fire me. And I should have left like 10 years ago. You want to make sure you have some energy to direct toward other things.''

David can now schedule his life around his family.

Asked what a regular day is to him now, he said: ''Right now, I'm missing 'The Price Is Right'; thanks a lot! A regular day is structured around my wife and son. I am secondary to their schedule. But my days - I was just in California with some people. It was business related. So I do a lot of that, and I do a lot of pro bono work, as they say in the legal industry. But mostly I sit on the edge of the bed and stare at the floor.''