David Lee Roth says his Van Halen bandmate EDDIE VAN HALEN is ''not doing well''.

The 65-year-old frontman is currently performing a solo residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, and remarked that the 64-year-old guitar legend's health is not good, and suggested his performing ability has deteriorated because he hasn't been active since their last reunion tour in 2015.

David told the Las Vegas Review-Journal: ''Ed's not doing well, and singing and dancing is a perishable skill.

''If you have the capacity, it's something that has to be used routinely, if not for the thrill of it and the magic of creating with other incandescent spirits.''

The 'Hot for Teacher' rocker did not address reports Eddie has allegedly been battling cancer again.

In November, it was claimed the 'Jump' hitmaker was admitted to a medical facility suffering from intestinal issues and abdominal pain, with sources telling TMZ the rocker had experienced a bad reaction to the drugs he is taking to fight throat cancer, but was said to be doing fine.

It was revealed a month earlier, that the veteran rocker had allegedly been secretly battling the disease for five years and had been making secret trips between the US and Germany to receive radiation treatment.

Eddie - who used to be a heavy smoker and alcoholic - began receiving treatment for tongue cancer in 2000, and the subsequent surgery removed a third of his tongue.

The Dutch-American star believes he contracted the disease as a result of a metal guitar pick which he used to use as he would cradle it in his mouth.

Eddie has a lengthy health history, having undergone hip replacement surgery in November 1999, after being diagnosed with chronic avascular necrosis years earlier.

And in August 2012, Eddie underwent an emergency surgery for a severe bout of diverticulitis - which occurs when pouches in the wall of the colon become infected or inflamed.