David Hedison has died at the age of 92.

The late star was known for his roles as Fleix Leiter in the 'James Bond' franchise and passed away peacefully with his children at his side in Los Angeles on July 18.

In a statement, his daughters Alexandra and Serena said: ''Even in our deep sadness, we are comforted by the memory of our wonderful father. He loved us all dearly and expressed that love every day. He was adored by so many, all of whom benefited from his warm and generous heart. Our dad brought joy and humour wherever he went and did so with great style.''

David starred alongside the late Sir Roger Moore in the 1973 007 film 'Live and Let Die' and then again in 1989 alongside Timothy Dalton with 'License to Kill' - becoming the first star to portray the character twice.

David was also known for his work as Captain Lee Crane in the sci-fi television series 'Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea', in which he co-starred with Richard Basehart, and the show ran from 1964 to 1968.

Hedison signed a film contract with 20th Century Fox in May 1957 and his first movie with the studio was the 1957 war film 'The Enemy Below' which also starred Robert Mitchum followed by his role as crazed scientist turned human insect in the first iteration of horror classic 'The Fly'.

David lost his wife Bridget Hedison - a producer who worked on the 1980s Aaron Spelling shows 'Dynasty' and its spin-off 'The Colbys' - in 2016 at the age of 71 following a battle with breast cancer.

He is survived by his daughters Serena and Alexandra, who is the wife of Hollywood star Jodie Foster.