David Hasselhoff has revealed he and Hayley Roberts will marry on July 31 in Italy.
David Hasselhoff is getting married in two weeks.
The 65-year-old actor has been engaged to Hayley Roberts for almost two years and he and the former shop assistant - who he met in 2011 when he was a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent' - will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy on July 31.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We're gonna get married on the 31st, you know, in Italy.
''My birthday is on Tuesday and then we shoot out to the UK and a few places and then we're gonna get married, but a very small wedding with her family from Wales in Puglia, which is southern Italy.
''And then from there we're gonna go to the Maldives and we'll stay underwater for about two weeks.''
The former 'Baywatch' actor - who has daughters Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, with second ex-wife Pamela Bach - is already wearing a wedding ring because the jewellery has special significance for him.
He explained: ''This ring that I've got is really special. It's my mom and dad's and I wear it for luck and I wear it for remembrance and so I thought, you know, it's nice I don't have to go out and get another ring. I'll just keep this one.''
David previously claimed his engagement to 37-year-old Hayley was his first ''from the heart'' because his proposals to Pamela and first wife Catherine Hickland were either ''ultimatums'' or something he felt he ''had'' to do.
He said: ''I don't want [Hayley] to get away. I want to trap her, because this is one that I really love, and this is the one when I got down on my knees and said, 'Will you marry me?' It was from my heart. It wasn't an ultimatum.
''My other marriages were kind of like, well, you've got to get married, or there was an ultimatum. This one is something that I wanted to do.''
