David Hasselhoff and his new wife are planning to renew their vows every year.

The 66-year-old actor tied the knot with his model partner Hayley Roberts - who he met in 2011 when he was a judge on 'Britain's Got Talent' - in an intimate ceremony in the southern region of Puglia, Italy, at the end of July, and they enjoyed their day so much that they want to do it all over again every year.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Hayley said: ''I've been watching videos of the wedding every day. It went by so fast - I want to do it all over again.''

David added: ''I love being married to Hayley.

''I think the best thing we can possibly do is do the wedding all over again - we want to renew our vows at the same place every year.''

After they tied the knot, the couple jetted off to Kandolhu Maldives for their honeymoon and spent their time scuba diving and enjoying candlelit dinners.

David said: ''It's an incredible paradise. We're staying on one of the smallest islands and it doesn't seem like there are many people here. People also tend to leave me alone. It's nice to be able to have privacy with my wife. We spent an afternoon on Gilligan's Island, a small private island in the middle of the ocean with just a couple of palm trees. It was just us. We were dropped off and given a nice lunch and were left to do whatever we wanted [laughs]. I asked for some coconut shells so we could wear them! It was amazing.''

David previously claimed his engagement to 37-year-old Hayley was his first ''from the heart'' because his proposals to Pamela Bach and first wife Catherine Hickland were either ''ultimatums'' or something he felt he ''had'' to do.

He said: ''I don't want [Hayley] to get away. I want to trap her, because this is one that I really love, and this is the one when I got down on my knees and said, 'Will you marry me?' It was from my heart. It wasn't an ultimatum.

''My other marriages were kind of like, well, you've got to get married, or there was an ultimatum. This one is something that I wanted to do.''