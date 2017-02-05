David Hasselhoff felt he previously ''had'' to get married or tied the knot de to an ultimatum, but insists his proposal to current partner Hayley Roberts is ''from the heart''.
David Hasselhoff admits his current engagement is his first ''from the heart''.
The 'Baywatch' actor - who proposed to Hayley Roberts last May after five years of dating - claims that his past marriages, to Catherine Hickland and Pamela Bach, were either ''ultimatums'' or something he felt he ''had'' to do.
He said: ''I don't want [Hayley] to get away. I want to trap her, because this is one that I really love, and this is the one when I got down on my knees and said, 'Will you marry me?' It was from my heart. It wasn't an ultimatum.
''My other marriages were kind of like, well, you've got to get married, or there was an ultimatum. This one is something that I wanted to do.''
David - who has daughters Taylor, 26, and Hayley, 24, with Pamela - adores being with Hayley, 36, because she is always honest with him.
He told People magazine: ''We've been together for six years. We had no idea how long we'd been together because it's been so easy and so great. To have somebody there to support me who isn't in the industry, and who tells me the truth -- she tells me the truth. Because the people in this industry a lot of times don't tell you the truth, and that's what gets you in trouble.''
The 64-year-old star has been busy working on the rebooted 'Baywatch' movie and enjoyed being on set and offering advice to the new breed of iconic lifeguards, including DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON and Zac Efron.
He said: ''When I was on the set, they were incredibly nice, and incredibly respectful, and welcoming, and wanted to know why 'Baywatch' was so successful.
''They were kind of in awe of me, and I was in awe of them, because they're all working in a big way. I've had my shot, and I'm kind of circling around doing this and doing that.''
However, he admitted he was initially baffled when he first heard of the project.
He said: ''In the beginning, I didn't get it. I was like, wait a second, Dwayne is playing me, Mitch Buchannon? Or he's not. ... They're just bringing their own personalities into it. It's going to be different.
''It's going to be campy. It's going to be fun.
''The action is going to far be superior to [the original TV series] 'Baywatch' because they've got the movies behind them.''
