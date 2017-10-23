David Hasselhoff says his age makes it harder for him to work out and he now needs to take more rest days in between each fitness session.
The 65-year-old actor has admitted he goes to the gym ''every second or third day'' or ''every other day'', but he needs some time out after exercising to let his body recover, although he finds it ''hard'' to not train as often as he would like.
Speaking to Metro newspaper about his fitness plan, the 'Baywatch' star said: ''I just go to the gym every second or third day. Every other day. If you get to be my age, it's sometimes best to wait two days and that's hard for me. I don't like to do that.''
However, the businessman believes it is ''a lot easier'' to stay in shape than it is to ''get in shape''.
He said: ''It's also a lot easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape.
''Subtle maintenance is not hard but getting there is really hard. So if you're going to do it, just know the first six weeks is going to be tough. After that its pretty damn easy.''
Meanwhile, David has revealed he is ''in talks'' to bring back the popular American television series 'Knight Rider', which aired in 1982 for four years.
He said: ''we're in talks right now about maybe bringing 'Knight Rider' back. I'm totally amazed every day, to the point where sometimes I can't go out. It's just nuts. It's nuts even going to the market in Calabasas or Lake Sherwood [near Los Angeles], where the superstars live. I go to the gate and they want my autograph. They call me the true survivor.''
