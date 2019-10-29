David Hasselhoff is set to join the cast of Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' musical, where he will play the role of Franklin Hart jr. from December 2.
The 67-year-old actor will be playing the role of villain Franklin Hart junior in the West End musical production of '9 to 5' - which is based on the cult film of the same name - for a limited time.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, Dolly said: ''I am so pleased that David is joining our show.
''He will be a terrific addition to an already amazing cast, the audiences are going to love him just as much as I do! Get ready to be Hassled Hoff!''
David will take over as the president of the Consolidated Industries on Saturday, December 2, following the departure of comedian Brian Conley, who will end his run on November 30.
The former 'Knight Rider' star said: ''I went to see the show back in June and I thought it was 'Hofftastic'. That's when I knew I wanted to be part of it.
''Franklin Hart Jnr. is going to be a fun part for me to play and I'm looking forward to being back on stage in the UK.''
'9 to 5' has featured several celebrity faces during its run on the West End, including Louise Redknapp, and 'Love Island' star Amber Davies.
The musical follows three female employees who hatch a plan to turn the tables on their sexist supervisor before things are complicated when the CEO visits their office.
David last appeared on the West End back in 2014, when he played the role of slick lawyer Billy Flynn in 'Chicago'.
At the time, the 'Baywatch' actor said: ''This is not about making money - this is about following my heart, challenging myself and having fun.
''Billy will be like every attorney I've ever known - charming until he delivers the bill.''
