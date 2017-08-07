David Hasselhoff and James Gunn are in talks about a new 'Knight Rider' movie.

The 'Baywatch' star portrayed lead character Michael Knight in the original TV series from 1982 to 1986 and he admitted discussions between himself and the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' director have been going well.

He said: ''I've given some ideas to James for 'Knight Rider' and he responded in a big way.''

But if the motion picture does get off the ground Hasselhoff doesn't want to see it become more of a comedy film than a dramatic one.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: ''If it does go forward, I don't want it to be spoofed like 'Baywatch' or '21 Jump Street'.

''Those films lose what it's about and you have to respect the fans.''

Hasselhoff recently made a cameo in this year's 'Baywatch' movie, an adaptation of the popular TV series in which he played Mitch Buchannon.

The role was taken on by Dwayne Johnson earlier this year, with Hasselhoff portraying a character called The Mentor.

Gunn and Hasselhoff have recently teamed up for a music video for the song 'Inferno' from the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' soundtrack.

Last year, the actor admitted he'd been thinking about how a 'Knight Rider' film could work and thought of a 'Fast and the Furious'-style adventure movie based on the old TV series.

He said: ''I see it as more of a continuation of the TV series, and they can add new characters or whatever, but they should basically keep the same feeling of the show. ''There are so many people out there that will absolutely freak out and love it.

''It would be Michael Knight kind of coming out of retirement with his son and having adventures around the world, and doing a 'Fast and Furious' with the Knight Rider car. How cool does that sound? How cool could it be?''

The original TV series is a cult classic which told the story of primary field agent Michael, and his technologically advanced car KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand), who fought crime with the use of the latest equipment.