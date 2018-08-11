David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts don't want to have children together.

The 'Baywatch' actor - who already has Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, with his ex-wife Pamela Bach. - recently tied the knot with the 38-year-old former shop assistant and though they're very happy, they don't want the ''responsibility'' of raising a baby.

Asked if they are planning a family together, David told Britain's OK! magazine: ''That's not really on the cards but it's up to Hayley.

''I think she realises what her sister is going through and how much of a responsibility it is.''

Hayley added: ''I don't feel broody. I never have done.

''I love my niece and nephew so much and I can give all my love to them.

''I love being with them but it's a huge responsibility and I don't think I'm ready for that. I travel all the time.

''I think parents are amazing, I didn't realise how hard it was until I saw my sister doing it.''

The couple are currently ''living out of a suitcase'' because of David's work commitments but they are looking to buy a house in the UK, though they are still unsure where they will call home.

David said: ''I'm looking forward to getting a place in the UK and enjoying the British countryside so Hayley can be close to her family.

''It'll be nice to get a house and get some sheep.

''Or Switzerland or Austria - there's so much we can do as my work is international...

''We're definitely going to get a place in the UK but we don't know where yet. Right now, we're building a huge condo in Bali and we have no idea how much time we will be spending there, it could be a lot.

''It will be open for both our families.''