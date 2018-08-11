David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts don't want to have children together because it's a big responsibility.
David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts don't want to have children together.
The 'Baywatch' actor - who already has Taylor, 28, and Hayley, 25, with his ex-wife Pamela Bach. - recently tied the knot with the 38-year-old former shop assistant and though they're very happy, they don't want the ''responsibility'' of raising a baby.
Asked if they are planning a family together, David told Britain's OK! magazine: ''That's not really on the cards but it's up to Hayley.
''I think she realises what her sister is going through and how much of a responsibility it is.''
Hayley added: ''I don't feel broody. I never have done.
''I love my niece and nephew so much and I can give all my love to them.
''I love being with them but it's a huge responsibility and I don't think I'm ready for that. I travel all the time.
''I think parents are amazing, I didn't realise how hard it was until I saw my sister doing it.''
The couple are currently ''living out of a suitcase'' because of David's work commitments but they are looking to buy a house in the UK, though they are still unsure where they will call home.
David said: ''I'm looking forward to getting a place in the UK and enjoying the British countryside so Hayley can be close to her family.
''It'll be nice to get a house and get some sheep.
''Or Switzerland or Austria - there's so much we can do as my work is international...
''We're definitely going to get a place in the UK but we don't know where yet. Right now, we're building a huge condo in Bali and we have no idea how much time we will be spending there, it could be a lot.
''It will be open for both our families.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
The Baywatch lifeguard team might be the best known on the planet, but in this...
Mitch Buchanan is facing a problem with his Baywatch lifeguard brand. The council are making...
'Keith Lemon: The Film' details the life of Leigh Francis' alter-ego and 'Celebrity Juice' panel...
After the guilty-pleasure success of 2010's Piranha 3D, the quickly slapped-together trailer for this sequel...
What could have been a painfully childish animated Easter romp is given a shot of...
It seems only fitting that Adam Sandler, who has made a career of being the...