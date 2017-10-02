David Hasselhoff knows there is a ''great market'' for a 'Knight Rider' movie reboot and that the show's return will be a success.

The 65-year-old TV legend portrayed lead character Michael Knight in the original TV series from 1982 to 1986, and the idea for a movie reboot came after having an ''iced tea'' with 'Guardians of the Galaxy' filmmaker James Gunn - who got him to record vocals for 'Guardians Inferno', a track which is included on character Peter Quill's 'Awesome Mix Vol. 2', a collection of songs bequeathed to him by his mother in the story.

Hasselhoff and Gunn have an idea for Knight Rider's return and they want to stay true to the premise of the show.

Speaking to The I Paper, Hasselhoff said: ''It came out of sitting down with James for an iced tea and going 'I have an idea about 'Knight Rider', bringing it back'. Oh my God! Next thing I know is two months later we're still talking about it. Who knows if we can get the rights?

''I know there's a great market for it, and I'm trying to make 'Knight Rider' true to what 'Knight Rider' was, and a continuation of the 'one man can make a difference' ... And not turn it into some stupid farce.''

The original TV series is a cult classic which told the story of primary field agent Michael, and his technologically advanced car KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand), who fought crime with the use of the latest equipment.

Last year, the actor admitted he'd been thinking about how a 'Knight Rider' film could work and thought of a 'Fast and the Furious'-style adventure movie based on the old TV series.

He said: ''I see it as more of a continuation of the TV series, and they can add new characters or whatever, but they should basically keep the same feeling of the show. There are so many people out there that will absolutely freak out and love it. It would be Michael Knight kind of coming out of retirement with his son and having adventures around the world, and doing a 'Fast and Furious' with the Knight Rider car. How cool does that sound? How cool could it be?''