David Hasselhoff thinks the 'Baywatch' movie reboot is nothing like the original TV series.

The 65-year-old actor played LA County lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in the hit TV series which began in 1989 and went on to become a worldwide hit making stars of actresses such as Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Erika Eleniak and many more until it ended for good in 2001.

This year, a movie adaptation starring DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON, Zac Efron, Kelly Rohrbach and Priyanka Chopra hit cinema screens and although Hasselhoff had a cameo role in the film he insists the ''R-rated romp'' was very far away from his show, but he still liked what they did with the premise.

Speaking to CinemaBlend, Hasselhoff said '''Baywatch', they used the title, they used the beach, but the rest of it was more like 'Dirty Grandpa'. It was kind of an R-rated fun romp at the beach. And you know what? There's a giant audience for that. The Rock is probably the nicest guy I've ever met, next to me, and Zac Efron and the cast were so great and they embraced me so much so I have nothing but positive things to say about it. Was it like 'Baywatch'? Not even close. Did they want it to be like that? No, they wanted to make something different, and it's doing quite well around the world.''

As well as Hasselhoff getting a cameo, blonde bombshell Anderson - who starred as lifeguard C.J. Parker from 1992 to 1997 - also had a brief appearance in the 'Baywatch' movie.

Hasselhoff is also set to reprise the role that made him a star, playing crime fighter Michael Knight in a new film adaptation of TV series 'Knight Rider' - which ran from 1982 to 1986 and featured Michael's talking Pontiac Firebird Trans Am car KITT.

The actor is in discussions with director James Gunn - who enlisted Hasselhoff to record a new 80s style song for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' - about the reboot and he has spilled that talks have been progressing well.

He said: ''I've given some ideas to James for 'Knight Rider' and he responded in a big way.''