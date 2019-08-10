A feature film documentary about 'Batwatch' is in the works.

Filmmakers Matthew Felker and Brian Corso are working with former cast members of the iconic show to create 'Baywatch: The Documentary', which will tell the inside story of the TV hit.

Felker said: ''We want to show the audience how it culturally shaped an entire decade. The look and feel and tone of 'Baywatch' bled into everything '90s. 'Baywatch' is about as synonymous with a decade as the Kardashians are to today's current pop culture.''

David Hasselhoff, Nicole Eggert, David Chokachi, Alexandra Paul, Erika Eleniak, Gena Lee Nolin Hulse, Jason Simmons and Jeremy Jackson have all been confirmed to take part, while producers are also hoping to get access to Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Michael Bergi.

Eggert will produce the documentary, along with Felker, Corso, Ari Shofet and Drew Arnold.

Speaking about the show, Hasselhoff - who played series lead Mitch Buchannon - told The Hollywood Reporter: ''What a phenomenal experience it was to be part of the 'Baywatch' journey from the shows first season being cancelled to lasting over 10 years to being rebooted some 30 years later. I am honored and proud of the work our cast and crew did together. 'Baywatch' is truly a spectacular worldwide hit and has affected millions of people and saved a lot of lives. 'Baywatch' forever!''

Eggert, who played Summer Quinn, added: ''The most amazing part of being involved with 'Baywatch' for me is that not only was it one of the most fun jobs on Earth, but people responded and loved what we were doing almost as much as we loved doing it. Having your work appreciated like that is extremely rewarding. It also brought opportunities to help people understand water safety and what to do in an emergency. Not sure how you could top doing what you love, having people all over the world loving what you're doing and actually educating people all at the same time. An experience of a lifetime.''