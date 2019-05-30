Millie Bobby Brown knows the ending of 'Stranger Things'.

The 15-year-old actress was catapulted to fame through her role as psychokinetic girl Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi/horror series and she has spilled that she knows how it will conclude even though there has been no confirmation of when it will finish.

Speaking to DigitalSpy, Millie - who can currently be seen on cinema screens in 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' - said: ''I know exactly what happens. Very scared...''

Millie's claim follows her co-star David Harbour's comments last month that he also knows the ending, insisting it is ''beautiful''.

'Stranger Things' - which also stars Winona Ryder and Finn Wolfhard and is directed by the Duffer Brothers - tells the story of how a small town uncovers the supernatural mystery of a young boy who vanishes.

'Stranger Things' Season Three is set to air in the summer and Harbour - who plays Jim Hopper - has spilled that the final episode of the run has a ''very unexpected ending'' now that Millie's character is growing into herself.

He previously said: ''Millie [Eleven] is growing up and I think that's the terrifying thing for Hopper. He doesn't like the idea of his baby daughter hanging out with boys.

''So the season starts with him a little bit uncomfortable. His daughter is becoming a teenager and beginning to find herself, so that's scarier for Hopper than any Demogorgon creature that he's going to have to deal with.

''You get to see a lot of that throughout the season and it's very unexpected what happens in the end and it's very, very moving. I think episode eight is the most moving thing we've ever shot.''

It hasn't been confirmed how many season the show is set to run for, although executive producer Shawn Levy sees it ''definitely going four seasons, and there's very much the possibility of a fifth''.