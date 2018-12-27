David Harbour says Hellboy turns into a killer in the 2019 reboot.

A new image of the red-horned superhero has been released of him fighting off Ian McShane's Professor 'Broom' Bruttenholm - previously played by John Hurt in Guillermo del Toro's 'Hellboy' franchise - and the actor has now teased that his titular beastly alter-ego becomes deadly in Neil Marshall's forthcoming movie.

He tells the 2019 edition of Empire magazine: ''There's really a sense that you're actually killing things, even if they are giants or monsters.

''You're chopping their heads off, you're bathing in their blood and you're feeling the complex feelings of actually cutting the heart out of another thing.

''We're taking the time to deal with the fact that Hellboy is a killer. He's a weapon.''

The new movie will see 'Stranger Things' star Harbour taking over from Ron Perlman as the titular character.

The plot follows Hellboy as he battles with a medieval evil wizard who is hell-bent on destroying humankind.

Milla Jovovich will star as the Blood Queen and McShane as Professor Broom - the scientist who adopts the titular demon child.

Originally titled as 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen', it was previously reported that the reboot will simply go by the name of 'Hellboy'.

Unlike the original franchise by del Toro - which was PG13 - this film will be R-rated, following in the footsteps of other successful R-rated movies including 'Deadpool' and 'Logan'.

'Hellboy' creator Mike Mignola previously reassured fans that the new film - which follows 2004's 'Hellboy' and 2008's 'Hellboy II: The Golden Army' - will be loyal to the comic books and that he has had input to the script.

He said: ''It's funny, because my involvement has been very different than the del Toro movies.

''The difference is I had known del Toro for six years by the time we did the first movie. Neil I met a couple months before he worked on the movie.

''It was very different, but I have been involved ever since they said, 'Hey we're gonna make another 'Hellboy' movie, and we're gonna do this story.'

''I've bounced back and forth with them about how to adapt this particular 'Hellboy' story. At various times I've jumped in and been much more active in the screenplay than I ever was on the del Toro movies.

''But I did nothing so far as design stuff on the movie. Guillermo wanted me as a concept artist, but on this movie, there were other concept artists.

''I came in and I looked at some stuff, but they were trying to do something so close to what's on the comics that they really leaned on what had been done by Duncan [Fegredo] and me in the comics.''