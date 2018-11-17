David Harbour will join Chris Hemsworth in 'Dhaka', the new action movie directed by Chris Evans' stunt double.
David Harbour will join Chris Hemsworth in 'Dhaka'.
The 'Stranger Things' actor has joined the cast of the new action movie directed by Chris Evans' stunt double.
'Dhaka' will mark the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, a stunt coordinator who has previously worked with the 'Captain America' actor.
The project is being produced by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Chris and Sam when they helmed 'Avengers: Infinity War' and two 'Captain America' films.
'Dhaka' has been written by the Russo brothers and tells the story of a world-weary mercenary (Hemsworth) who is hired to rescue the son of a businessman.
Harbour will play a fellow mercenary with secret intentions.
Meanwhile, Harbour, 43, is starring in the 'Hellboy' reboot - taking over from Ron Perlman, who starred in the Guillermo del Toro movies, and revealed some ''prominent nerds'' tried to persuade him not to take the role.
He said: ''I was approached by some very prominent nerds whom I know very well, and I respect their opinions because they're friends of mine, who were like 'dude, step away from the 'Hellboy'. Step away.''
The plot in the new movie follows Hellboy as he battles with a medieval evil wizard who is hell-bent on destroying humankind.
Milla Jovovich, 42, will star as the Blood Queen and Ian McShane, 75, as Professor Broom - the scientist who adopts the titular demon child - in the Neil Marshall-helmed movie.
Harbour also spoke on how he is changing the character from the Perlman adaptation of the comic book character and admitted he has done something ''completely different''.
He said: ''[The comics] seem much more macabre to me, they seem much more melancholy, they seem much more primal, more struggle, more angst.
''And I felt like those other two movies were funnier and brighter and kind of sillier in a way, which was great for what it was.
''But I thought to approach this material in a different light and to do something completely different than what they had done.
''This was something that I couldn't pass up because I love those [Mike] Mignola comics. And the mythos we are in now, I feel like two strains are running.
''They are making these kind of popcorn-y, somewhat two-dimensional comic book movies and then there is this strain like 'Logan' and 'Deadpool'.
''That is what I am drawn to in the genre. I would love to do a 'Hellboy' where you love him, but you're also not quite sure about him.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Although the plot isn't particularly original, a darkly internalised tone makes this low-key thriller oddly...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...
Robert McCall has a modest job at a hardware store in Boston where he longs...
Matt Scudder gave up his high-flying job with the NYPD after accidentally shooting dead a...