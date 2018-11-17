David Harbour will join Chris Hemsworth in 'Dhaka'.

The 'Stranger Things' actor has joined the cast of the new action movie directed by Chris Evans' stunt double.

'Dhaka' will mark the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, a stunt coordinator who has previously worked with the 'Captain America' actor.

The project is being produced by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, who worked with Chris and Sam when they helmed 'Avengers: Infinity War' and two 'Captain America' films.

'Dhaka' has been written by the Russo brothers and tells the story of a world-weary mercenary (Hemsworth) who is hired to rescue the son of a businessman.

Harbour will play a fellow mercenary with secret intentions.

Meanwhile, Harbour, 43, is starring in the 'Hellboy' reboot - taking over from Ron Perlman, who starred in the Guillermo del Toro movies, and revealed some ''prominent nerds'' tried to persuade him not to take the role.

He said: ''I was approached by some very prominent nerds whom I know very well, and I respect their opinions because they're friends of mine, who were like 'dude, step away from the 'Hellboy'. Step away.''

The plot in the new movie follows Hellboy as he battles with a medieval evil wizard who is hell-bent on destroying humankind.

Milla Jovovich, 42, will star as the Blood Queen and Ian McShane, 75, as Professor Broom - the scientist who adopts the titular demon child - in the Neil Marshall-helmed movie.

Harbour also spoke on how he is changing the character from the Perlman adaptation of the comic book character and admitted he has done something ''completely different''.

He said: ''[The comics] seem much more macabre to me, they seem much more melancholy, they seem much more primal, more struggle, more angst.

''And I felt like those other two movies were funnier and brighter and kind of sillier in a way, which was great for what it was.

''But I thought to approach this material in a different light and to do something completely different than what they had done.

''This was something that I couldn't pass up because I love those [Mike] Mignola comics. And the mythos we are in now, I feel like two strains are running.

''They are making these kind of popcorn-y, somewhat two-dimensional comic book movies and then there is this strain like 'Logan' and 'Deadpool'.

''That is what I am drawn to in the genre. I would love to do a 'Hellboy' where you love him, but you're also not quite sure about him.''