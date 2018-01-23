David Harbour will travel to Antarctica to dance with penguins after a social media campaign attracted more than 300,000 retweets.

The 'Stranger Things' actor pleaded with Greenpeace to let him travel with them to the South Pole so he could throw some shapes with Emperor penguins, to which the environmental organisation admitted they would take him if he received more than 200,000 retweets.

The 42-year-old star's initial tweet read: ''Hey @Greenpeace , how many retweets to send me someplace to tell emperor penguin couples I think they have terrific parenting ideologies? Perhaps hone the Hopper dance with the males... (sic)''

Greenpeace responded: ''Hmm, if you get over 200k we'll ask the Captain if you can join our expedition to the Antarctic and dance with the penguins.

#StrangerThings have happened (sic)''

David then pleaded with his 3.5 million followers to help his dream to become a reality.

He tweeted: ''Internet, listen...

I'm a giver. I give and I give.

But now I need you.

I need 200k retweets to go dance with penguins.

Please internet.

Please retweet THIS TWEET.

Please.

A man needs his 'guins. (sic)''

David's Twitter followers achieved his goal in less than five hours, after which he was left ''shaken and sweaty''.

He tweeted: ''Internet...

It took ya less than 5hrs.

I'm a little shaky n sweaty,

Heart pounding.

I've never said this to a multi-user weblike platform of tons of computers connected worldwide, but...

Internet...

I think I love you

Hey @Greenpeace , your move...(sic)''

Greenpeace then responded by posting a video of chief mate Fernando, who invited David to come on board his ship next month.

He said: ''Hey David, I'm Fernando, the chief mate from the Arctic Sunrise.

''I just saw your post on Twitter and it's amazing, so I invite you to come on our ship at the beginning of February to join our expedition to Antarctica and protect the biggest area in the world.''

Fernando then pointed to his phone and showed off a wiggle-like dance move.

Greenpeace captioned the post on Twitter: ''Well, @DavidKHarbour, chief mate Fernando just made it official. Get your dancing shoes on, because you'll be heading to the Antarctic in no time.

''The 'guins are here waiting for you. (sic)''

David responded by joking that Fernando should ''leave the dancing to the professionals'' before admitting he would need to invest in some warmer clothing ahead of his trip.

He tweeted: ''Fernando, thanks for protecting vital unheralded ecosystems in super cold places and everything but please leave the dancing to the professionals...

If you'll excuse me. I gotta get some snow pants. (sic)''

It comes a week after David agreed to get ordained and perform the wedding ceremony at the nuptials of one of his fans, Ericka Mullholland, if he received 125,000 retweets.

He wrote: ''125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes (sic)''

David received more than 138,000 retweets.

He wrote afterwards: ''Dammit. Not even 24hours. You're kidding me. @ErickaElizabth DM me please to get the ball rolling. I'm making it seriously hard next time, internet, this is not over between us.. (sic)''