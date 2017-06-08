David Harbour has revealed that shooting will start on 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen' this September and he cannot wait to take on the role of the red anti-hero.
David Harbour will start shooting 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen' this September.
The 42-year-old 'Stranger Things' actor is to take on the titular role in the reboot of the comic book movies - which saw the demonic anti-hero portrayed brilliantly by Ron Perlman in 'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy 2: The Golden Army' - and he is absolutely thrilled to have been cast because he is such a huge fan of the Dark Horse Comics character and he can't wait to get started on the movie this fall.
Speaking to The Wrap, Harbour said: ''We're supposed to go in September, I hope. It's good. It's a whole new thing. I'd always been a fan of the comics and there's a darker tone to it and I think in the climate we have now there's kind of a darker ... a desire for more of that ... the script is good and this guy Neil Marshall is directing who's really good and the aesthetic is great. So often, the superhero movies can be really fun and I want this to be really fun, but I also want it to be more of a character piece and more about this dude's struggle. I think it could be interesting. I don't know, I just hope we make a good movie. We'll see. You be the judge!''
Harbour is intrigued to explore the complexities of the character, who has a fascinating back story which sees him summoned as a baby demon from Hell by Nazi occultists.
Harbour added: ''It's a character that I love, and sort of in the way, I think creator Mike Mignola and a bunch of other people saw me in 'Stranger Things' and wanted me to play Hellboy and I think he has some parallels to him. I think he's another complicated anti-hero who is not strictly good or bad, he's just trying to do the right thing. I think he's a demon, he's crazy, and he's also sweet and vulnerable and neurotic so there's a lot of complexity there.''
Millennium, the movie studio behind the project, is also in talks with producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin for the reboot, which would see them collaborate with Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Entertainment on 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen'.
The upcoming project has been in the pipeline for some time, but the reboot is set to happen without original director Guillermo Del Toro, who couldn't agree with the studio's vision for the movie.
Instead, Marshall - who worked on the likes of 'The Descent' and 'Game of Thrones' - is attached to helm the movie and is said to be working on developing a new script with Aron Coleite, who worked on NBC's 'Heroes' and the upcoming 'Star Trek: Discovery' series.
In January, del Toro took to Twitter to tease the possibility of a third movie, saying that if the idea received sufficient support, he would hold discussions with the studio about the franchise.
The One Love Manchester benefit concert was full of surprises.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band embark on their Runaway Train Tour this summer.
See who's starring in what could be the next big British television hit...
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
The Suicide Squad was formed by Amanda Waller, the head of Belle Reve Penitentiary and...
When there's nowhere left to turn, the bad guys might just turn out to be...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
Little more than a paint-by-numbers action thriller, it's anyone's guess why the filmmakers have bothered...
Although the plot isn't particularly original, a darkly internalised tone makes this low-key thriller oddly...
Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen) talks about what makes The Equalizer (Denzel...
Robert McCall has a modest job at a hardware store in Boston where he longs...
Matt Scudder gave up his high-flying job with the NYPD after accidentally shooting dead a...