David Harbour's portrayal of 'Hellboy' will be different to Ron Perlman.

The 42-year-old 'Stranger Things' actor was cast as the titular role in the upcoming reboot of the popular comic book and replaced Perlman - who starred in the Guillermo Del Toro movies - and has claimed his version of the character won't be a carbon copy of Perlman's.

Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Harbour said: ''It's unique and odd. There are things that I'm gonna do that are different.

''Hellboy is the same character from the comics and from what Ron did, there are certain things that are the same thing, but I do think that - I don't know, there's a different approach because I highlight different things, I think, than Ron does.

''Ron sort of embraces this machismo in himself and in Hellboy and I really like it, and it's super fun and it's a super fun performance, but I think Hellboy has a certain psycho dynamic where occasionally he has to prove that he's the lion, has to roar, and I think he struggles with his own masculinity.

''But I don't think he needs that as much as maybe those other movies. I have a bit of a different take on his capability or his sickness.

''I sort of think that for me he's a little less skilled at constructing that persona.''

The plot in the new movie follows Hellboy as he battles with a medieval evil wizard who is hell-bent on destroying humankind.

Milla Jovovich, 41, will star as the Blood Queen and Ian McShane, 74, as Professor Broom - the scientist who adopts the titular demon child - in the Neil Marshall-helmed movie.

The film is expected to start shooting this September.

Aron Coleite is working on the latest draft of a script by Andrew Cosby, Christopher Golden and 'Hellboy' creator Mike Mignola.

Originally titled as 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen', it was previously reported that the reboot will simply go by the name of 'Hellboy'.

Unlike the original franchise by del Toro - which was PG13 - this film will be R-rated, following in the footsteps of other successful R-rated movies including 'Deadpool' and 'Logan'.