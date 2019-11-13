David Harbour says new girlfriend Lily Allen has a ''stunningly beautiful butt'', as he admits he only has eyes for her.
David Harbour says Lily Allen has a ''stunningly beautiful butt''.
The 'Stranger Things' star has been romancing the 34-year-old singer since early August, and has said he only has eyes for her these days, as he quipped her rear is a sight to behold.
Speaking to People magazine for their new Sexiest Man Alive issue - the title of which went to John Legend - he said of Lily: ''[I only have eyes for her.] Until she's turned away from me and I stare at her stunningly beautiful butt.''
David, 44, also claimed he had won Lily's vote for the title of Sexiest Man Alive, because the 'Trigger Bang' singer ''once told [him] that [he] was so gorgeous it was an outrage.''
The couple have been linked since August this year when they were spotted seeing a show in London's West End, and later had their romance confirmed when they were seen packing on the PDA in New York in October.
The pair then made their red carpet debut at a Skin Cancer Foundation event that month, before attending a Halloween party dressed as Jack Nicholson from 'The Shining' and reality star Kris Jenner.
Meanwhile, it was claimed in July that Lily had signed up for celebrity dating app Raya, following her divorce from Sam Cooper - whom she split with in 2015 and divorced in 2018 - and break-up with Daniel Lawrence, whom she dated for three years until January this year.
An insider said: ''Lily's had some time to herself since her and Dan parted ways in January but she finally feels like it's time to put herself back on the market.
''She's looking for a real gentleman and thinks a celebrity dating app will be the perfect place to find someone who understands her demanding lifestyle and career.''
