'Stranger Things' star David Habour is reportedly in talks to play lead in 'Hellboy' reboot.
The 42-year-old actor is rumoured to be at the front of the race to take on the titular role in the reboot of the comic book movies, which was previously portrayed by Ron Perlman in 'Hellboy' and 'Hellboy 2: The Golden Army'.
Millennium, the movie studio behind the project, is also in talks with producers Larry Gordon and Lloyd Levin for the reboot, which would see them collaborate with Mike Richardson of Dark Horse Entertainment on 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen', according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The upcoming project has been in the pipeline for some time, but the reboot is set to happen without original director Guillermo Del Toro, who couldn't agree with the studio's vision for the movie.
Instead, Neil Marshall - who worked on the likes of 'The Descent' and 'Game of Thrones' - is reportedly attached to the movie and is said to be working on developing a new script with Aron Coleite, who worked on NBC's 'Heroes' and the upcoming 'Star Trek: Discovery series'.
In January, Guillermo took to Twitter to tease the possibility of a third movie, saying that if the idea received sufficient support, he would hold discussions with the studio about the franchise.
Above a simple yes or no poll, he wrote: ''Informal poll (let's see how many votes we get in 24 hours) Hellboy III
''The HELLBOY III is our chance to vote the right way in 2017! If 100k votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down w Da Perl & Mignola (sic)''
But while the idea did receive sufficient support from fans, the director ultimately decided he wasn't the right man to helm the reboot.
