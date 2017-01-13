David Guetta and Nicki Minaj have recorded a new song together.

The 49-year-old superstar DJ has already collaborated with the 'Anaconda' hitmaker on 2011's 'Where Them Girls At', 2012's 'Turn Me On' and 2015's 'Hey Mama', but he has revealed they are set to release another banger which features the rapper testing out her pop vocal skills.

Speaking at press conference recently - attended by Idolator.com, he shared: ''When Nicki Minaj was just a big hip-hop artist, she didn't go pop yet, and I was always kind of obsessed with her.

''I think she's really amazing. And actually I'm going to give you a kind of scoop, we're working on a record now and it's pretty huge.

''So I think people are going to be very impressed by the way she's singing on the record.''

The 'Titanium' hitmaker also awkwardly shook off a question when asked if he'd like to date the busty brunette after she recently split from her long-term partner Meek Mill.

He told press: ''She's beautiful. I don't know, I try not to look at them that way. But she's a beautiful woman of course.''

This is the first insight into what to expect from Nicki's fourth studio LP after she revealed she has decided to fly solo and focus all of her energy on her music, which teased will be out ''really soon'' when she confirmed her split from the 29-year-old rapper.

Taking to Twitter to address the rumours earlier this month, she wrote: ''To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u (sic)''

Nicki's last record was 2014's 'The Pinkprint'.