David Guetta is still ''great friends'' with his ex-wife Cathy.

The 'When Love Takes Over' hitmaker split from the 51-year-old socialite - the mother of his children Elvis, 14, and 10-year-old Angie - in 2014 after 22 years of marriage and though there was said to be a bitter financial dispute between them at the time, the blonde businesswoman insists relations are good between them.

She said: ''We're still great friends and have our two wonderful children together.''

The couple first met in Paris, France, and as well as their romantic relationship, forged a hugely successful business partnership, which Cathy is very proud of.

She told HELLO! magazine ''We became involved professionally and romantically.

2We created Guetta nights together at the club and became managers.

''We were hugely successful, especially later with [our club night and compilation albums] 'F**k me I'm Famous'...

''I helped develop it every way I could, through the clubs, restaurants, Ibiza parties, merchandise, records - they were all made in the Guetta name.

''When we first started out in Paris, it was mainly my work.

''But later, in Ibiza, we both worked hard on the brand and obviously David had huge global success with his dance hits.

''I now use my name to promote my restaurant, Bikini by Cathy Guetta, and my Ibiza club events, GangStar and Cathylicious.''

Cathy tries to lead a healthy lifestyle in order to do her best for her business.

She said: ''I would say I'm ambitious and hard working.

''I have so much passion and energy for the job. I sleep five hours a night, I don't smoke, I don't drink alcohol and I exercise, so I always have the drive and energy to achieve my goals.''