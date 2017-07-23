David Guetta wants his music to be ''timeless''.

The 49-year-old DJ likes to produce tracks that can be appreciated by any and all generations and he thinks he can do this by using the same underlying emotions behind them.

He said: ''I'm trying to do something timeless. People always want to listen to something new, but at the same time emotions are always the same. There's not a new emotion that is going to come out, because we are human beings.''

David has wanted to DJ since he was 12-years-old, which he admits was ''crazy'' as there were no famous DJs around then.

He added: ''It's so crazy because there was no famous DJ at the time. There was no glamour, there was no money, there was nothing like that. Mmm. I was just obsessed with music and I was very into the technical aspect of creating it. I don't even understand it myself because my family were not musicians or anything ...

''My mum thought that everything I was doing was very stupid. She was a communist so she felt like all this superficial life and chasing materialistic dreams were a waste of my time.''

Whilst his mother didn't approve of his music beforehand, he believes she is ''proud of his success'' now.

He told the Financial Times newspaper: ''Hmm, I think she's proud of my success. She still feels the same about society. We would fight like crazy when I was young. I was like, 'I'm going to be rebellious, I'm going to make money.' That was me being a rebel to my parents. Isn't that funny? My mum was almost disgusted that I was so business-oriented.''