On New Year's Eve (31Dec16) several female revellers were harassed and molested by a gang of men, six of whom were subsequently arrested.

Bosses at dance promoters Sunburn cited the mass molestation incident in an announcement cancelling Thursday's (12Jan16) Guetta gig at the city's Embassy International Riding School.

"Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru (Bangalore) following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the David Guetta concert scheduled today in the city," Sunburn CEO Karan Singh, told Indian broadcaster News18 in a statement.

"We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence today's concert, unfortunately stands cancelled."

Bangalore police chief Seemanth Kumar Singh disputed the organisers' claims that his officers' safety concerns stemmed from the molestation incident, instead blaming a clash with local elections.

"The permission (for the concert) was sought only two days ago," he said. "We didn't have enough manpower to handle a large crowd owing to the elections."

Guetta's Bangalore concert was supposed to kick off a four city Indian tour which will also see the French DJ perform in Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.

Organisers said they hoped to reschedule the Bangalore gig for another date if they could reach an agreement with Guetta, 49, and local authorities.