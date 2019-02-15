David Guetta is set to make ibiza is home for six months in June as his 'F*** Me I'm Famous!' residency is coming to Hi Ibiza.
The 51-year-old Grammy-winning superstar is taking over Friday nights at the iconic club between June 7 and October 4, 2019, and has promised to continue the ''same crazy party'' at his new home, but with some surprises and even more special guests.
He said: ''I'm super excited to bring 'F*** Me I'm Famous' to Hi Ibiza for the first time this year!
''We will bring you the same crazy party, but with some new surprising elements. I can't wait to return to Ibiza to party with everyone!''
'F*** Me I'm Famous!' is a compilation series, which was created by the 'Say My Name' hitmaker in 2003 with his ex-wife Cathy, and has become somewhat of an institution in the clubbing capital.
A full line-up for the lengthy residency is set to be announced shortly.
On top of the Ibiza shows, it was recently confirmed that the 'Titanium' hitmaker's Las Vegas residency at Wynn Nightlife's Encore Beach Club will continue until 2020.
He'll bring the party to Sin City every Saturday from April through to early June 2019, with more dates planned for the following year.
Guetta first started playing Vegas shows in 2012.
Alex Cordova, Wynn Nightlife's managing partner, said: ''David Guetta has been a massive asset to our programming and we are thrilled to have him maintain his exclusive Las Vegas residency with Wynn Nightlife.
''We look forward to working with him on even larger-scale productions that will continue to provide our guests with the ultimate experience.''
Super early bird tickets for his 'F*** Me I'm Famous!' residency are on sale now from hiibiza.com and are expected to sell out fast.
