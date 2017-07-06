David Guetta says the hate Justin Bieber used to receive was ''ridiculous''.

The superstar DJ, who recently dropped '2U' with the pop bad boy, has proved he certainly has the 'Despacito' singer's back as he says he doesn't understand why there was so much negative comments thrown at him when he became a teen sensation.

On the backlash he received, David said: ''I remember getting interviewed at the time and the journalist was trying to have me make fun of him, this was years ago.

''If you were an adult, he was like, the one artist who was cool to hate and I always felt like it was ridiculous because he was an amazing artist. He was a teenager making music for teenagers.''

The 'Titanium' hitmaker has a lot of respect for Justin, 23, as an artist as he's started to branch out into Latin and hip-hop on his recent tracks, which he says is always very risky.

The 49-year-old French producer told dailytelegraph.com.au: ''When he came back with all the latest records, he didn't go for easy commercial obvious type of pop.

''For him to make these kinds of choices ... it is really cutting edge.

''He has the guts to risk his career in order to reinvent himself, and I respect this a lot because I have had to do this myself and I know how hard it is.''