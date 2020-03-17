The O2 Arena is closing until the end of March.

The London venue - which can hold up to 20,000 people - has confirmed it will be shutting its doors, with upcoming events like David Gray, Santana and UFC Fight Night been postponed or cancelled. due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, the venue confirmed: ''Following official government advice issued on Monday 16 March, strongly urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and non-essential social contact including at pubs, clubs, theatres and other such entertainment venues, we regret to announce that The O2, in collaboration with event promoters, has taken the decision to temporarily postponed events at The O2 arena and indigo at The O2 until the end of March.

''The wider campus of The O2 remains open and we are actively seeking clarity from the government regarding its announcement and the impact to venues such as ours.

''We take the health and safety of our guests and employees very seriously and we will continue to monitor the situation and the threat of COVID-19 globally with advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England, as well as that of the local government.''

The venue - which has also seen April dates for Evanescence and Craig David postponed - confirmed tickets would ''automatically be transferred'', but didn't rule out cancellations.

The statement continued: ''It is our intention to re-commence the holding of events as soon as possible, following further government advice.

''The team at The O2 is working hard to provide alternative dates for these events and, where possible, we expect rescheduled dates to be confirmed over the coming weeks.

''Tickets will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled event date. Where an event cannot be rescheduled it will be cancelled and tickets will be refunded in line with the promoter's ticketing policy.

''Thank you for your continued understanding and support during these extraordinary times.''