David Gordon Green is to direct a new film for the Russo brothers.

The 44-year-old filmmaker - who is best known for helming last year's new 'Halloween' instalment 2008 buddy cop comedy 'Pineapple Express' - is to sit in the director's chair for a movie about the data manipulation carried out by Cambridge Analytica which is being developed by 'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely have written the screenplay for the drama, which focuses on the British political consulting firm which combined data mining, data brokerage and data analysis with strategic communication during elections in several countries including the UK, US and India, and, according to Deadline, the movie will centre on data consultant Christopher Wylie.

Wylie, 30, is a former employee of Cambridge Analytica and last year released a cache of documents that described the alleged secret workings behind the company, specifically Cambridge Analytica's supposed unauthorised possession of personal private data from approximately 87 million Facebook user accounts.

Green is also hard at work on a follow-up to his 'Halloween' movie, which saw Jamie Lee Curtis reprise her role as Laurie Strode with the film banking over $255 million at the worldwide box office.

Universal and Blumhouse are gearing up for another chapter in the series with Curtis set to battle psychopathic serial killer Michael Myers once again and production is planned to begin this autumn with an October 2020 release date.

While the plot remains unknown it's likely some version of Michael Myers will return despite his death in the last film and Green - who co-wrote and directed the 2018 film - will return to work on the sequel with his long-time collaborator Danny McBride, who helped pen the script for the last film.