David Gandy was ''always told'' he would ''never'' earn more than a female model.

The 37-year-old model was recently announced as the only male model to make it on the top 10 rich list among catwalk icons, as he was positioned in fourth place after raking in £4 million last year, but the star has admitted he was always warned about the ''limitation'' for males in the fashion industry, although he doesn't agree with it.

Speaking about his career to The Sun newspaper, the dark-haired hunk said: ''We were always told, 'This is your limitation you're never going to earn as much as the women', and I looked at that and I thought, 'Well, that's wrong.'

''I'm in the only industry where women are more powerful than men - and earn about five times as much.''

And David has revealed his father, Chris, finds the fact he is less ''powerful'' than his female peers ''hilarious''.

The hunk added: ''My dad still finds that hilarious. We're in the same campaigns, we're in the same coverage, and no one was really building a brand.''

The fashion muse, who is the face of Dolce and Gabbana's Light Blue men's fragrance, believes the fashion house ''changed'' the entire business, as it saw the return of the ''classic, good-looking guy'' and encouraged men to get ''fitter''.

The heartthrob - who has his own line for Marks and Spencer, also known as M&S, titled David Gandy for Autograph - explained: ''When I started it was just about the androgynous guy, that's what was 'in'.

''With Light Blue it changed again and the classic, good-looking guy came back into modelling. So everyone started working out, training and getting their bodies really into shape - which is god. I like the fact that people get fitter because of it.''