David Gandy says it is ''important'' that he keeps his family out of the spotlight.

The 39-year-old model - who has a daughter with his partner Stephanie Mendoros - has no plans to share too many details about his family and has slammed claims he is not ''proud'' of them.

He said: ''I don't talk about Steph and Matilda much in public and people may think that, because I don't put them on social media, I'm not proud of my family. But it's just not true. I'm awfully proud of my family, and we're ridiculously close. I tell them that I'm proud of them to their faces. I tell them that I love them. I don't need to do that on the internet. It's important to me to keep it private.''

And David says his privacy is ''far more important'' than the money for him.

Asked what he would do if his daughter wanted to be a Kardashian, he told the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''She won't be ... I mean, I would never say anything against them because the daughter's a billionaire ... Because even if you see something of the brilliance of that, it's all based on selling your life.

''I came into this business to be a success, and with that comes some fame and recognition. You can build on that however you like - but my privacy is far more important than the money.''

David announced the arrival of Matilda in December 2018.

He wrote: ''Daddy, Dora and new addition Matilda out for our first dog walk together this morning. Baby Matilda was born last week, both mother and baby doing incredibly well. Only worrying thing is I'm now totally outnumbered by females in my house! (sic)''