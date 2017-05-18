David Gandy underwent ''salt depletion'' and ''dehydration'' in a bid to slim down for his recent Dolce and Gabbana photoshoot.

The 37-year-old model had to undergo an ''intense'' lifestyle change prior to stripping down and posing for the designer brand's new Light Blue fragrances Light Bleu Eau Intense and Light Bleu Eau Intense Pour Homme, which saw him shed ''all the salt'' in his body for two days and go without any beverages to prevent any bloating.

Speaking about his preparation prior to stripping down to his tight white trunks to US Weekly, the dark-haired hunk - who embarked on a career at the helm of the fashion industry in 2001 - said: ''Mine is a bit more intense than that. This time I did salt depletion because salt bloats you. I learned about it from a guy who shoots a lot of covers for Men's Health.

''You deplete all the salt two days before you shoot, and then the day before you dehydrate yourself.''

And the catwalk icon - who has starred in campaigns for Hugo Boss, Massimo Dutti and Gant USA - also had a ''boiling hot'' bath and drank ''only one'' glass of water the evening before.

He explained: ''Literally the day before you drink only one glass of water. And that night you take a boiling hot bath. By the shoot you've got no liquid in you whatsoever.''

And the British star has revealed he had to undergo the gruelling routine because his metabolism has ''changed'' over the years and he now has to exercise ''a lot harder'' than ever before to get in shape.

He said: ''Well, it wasn't easy. We shot the first one 11 years ago. Now I'm 37 and my metabolism has changed. I've had to work out a lot harder. I've had to change my workouts.''