David Gandy wants move away from modelling.

The 37-year-old model - who joined forces with Marks and Spencer to design his own range in 2014 - has admitted he has started to ''slowly'' move away from working in front of the camera and has taken on a more behind the scenes role, in order to allow other models to ''take the limelight''.

When asked by Notebook magazine what he would do when it's time to stop modelling, David said: ''I'm slowly coming away from modelling anyway and moving behind the camera. I'm loyal to the brands I'm working with, but it's time for other guys to take the limelight. Hopefully I've set the platform for them.

''Male modelling used to be seen as cheesy, the whole 'Zoolander' cliche, but now everyone wants to do it. Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, everyone's got a campaign now.''

It isn't the first time the Dolce & Gabbana model - who embarked on a career in the modelling industry after winning a competition in 2001 - has spoken about his desire to give younger male models a chance either, as he previously said he wants to ''switch up'' his job after having modelled for 16 years.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, the dark-haired hunk said: ''When you've done something for 15 years you'd like to switch it up and that's where the designing and investing came into it. It's not just the modelling, it's being an ambassador for London Fashion Week for the last eight years, Vogue, Vanity Fair.

''People think I just model but I do a lot more because of that industry, and I get to work with Jaguar. I've always done lots of different things and collaborations, but I want to give younger guys in the industry a chance.''

The British star regularly advises younger models on their future.

He explained: ''I do talk to lots of the younger models anyway and they call about contacts and agencies, so it can be a minefield for a new model.

''And I'm very honoured that I have everyone coming up to me for a chat; from younger guys to gentlemen to older ladies, to younger ladies, and have a chat on everything about it.''