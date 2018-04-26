David Gandy is launching a sustainable haircare line.

The 38-year-model shot to fame after appearing in Dolce & Gabbana's Light Blue fragrance campaign and is turning his hand to the beauty industry by partnering with celebrity hair stylist Larry King - who is responsible for creating looks on Zayn, Hailee Steinfeld, Pixie Lott and Jared Leto - to release a range of grooming products that won't contain any plastic to help fans look good and be good to the environment.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper, he said: ''I've got a haircare line coming out with my hairdresser Larry King. But we're trying to get ethical, renewable pack-aging- no plastic whatsoever. We're trying out aluminium instead.''

And the British model likes to minimise his waste in his daily life by refusing to use plastic shopping bags, and instead shopping at organic food places where he can use paper bags for his groceries.

He said: ''I shop at Whole Foods where they have paper bags.''

And when he's not working on his haircare range, he's busy promoting his new line of leather bags with British accessories brand Aspinal Of London which are inspired by the Spitfires flown by RAF fighter pilots in WWII and he's ''proud'' of the project for merging British history and fashion.

David - who also designs for Marks & Spencer, models for Massimo Dutti and is an ambassador for London Fashion Week Men's - said: ''I am very proud to be partnering with Aspinal for the Aerodrome range, hopefully we have produced a unique and very British range of men's luggage. The idea was to create a high quality and effortlessly stylish range that covers every man's luggage needs, up to 48-hrs, within 18 pieces. Every piece takes its design inspiration from the iconic Spitfire.''