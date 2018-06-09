David Gandy is reportedly set to become a father for the first time.

The 38-year-old model and his criminal lawyer partner Stephanie Mendoros, 32 - who have been dating for two years - are reportedly set to welcome a child together.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''David's thrilled. He's always dreamed of settling down and having lots of children -- he was just waiting for the right woman.''

The pair are living together in David's home in Fulham, West London.

David previously dated singer Mollie King and they considered starting a family together.

He said in 2015: ''I would like to settle down and have children - and Mollie's a very special person. It's not something we've sat down and discussed but we're both on the same page with it. I've always wanted to be a father. The timing might not be perfect right now, but I can't imagine it's far off.''

The pair first struck up a romance in April 2011 before they called it quits 10 months later in 2012. Two years later the couple managed to patch it up but ended their relationship again at the end of 2015.

David also dated 'Les Miserables' star Samantha Barks during his first split with Mollie before going on to strike up a relationship with Stephanie two years ago.

After Stephanie moved in, the pair adopted a rescue dog Dora and David revealed they are planning a move to the country.

He said: ''Having Dora is a big change; dogs are very grounding. Before, I was away a lot. Now we have responsibilities and I'm ready to accept them.

''I grew up in the country and Stephanie is from Yorkshire. The countryside is definitely where I see myself, surrounded by dogs.''