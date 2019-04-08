David Gandy thinks his Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue campaign was ''iconic''.

The 39-year-old model has worked with some of the most prestigious brands in the fashion industry, and the British hunk this all his success can be traced back to the Italian label's fragrance campaign because his life changed overnight.

He said: ''I always wanted to create something iconic, and then Light Blue happened - I went from no one knowing me outside the fashion industry to newspapers calling, paparazzi outside. I knew I had to build on that.

''I did a coffee-table book with Dolce & Gabbana, then I said I wanted my own clothing range, so I started talking to brands. Life is a bit like a game of chess. How do you know what you want to reach or where you want to get to if you don't have a goal?''

But despite his success, David still feels like he has to ''constantly prove'' himself when he walks into a meeting.

He told the Mail on Sunday's You magazine: ''I spoke to Gisele, I looked at the platforms of Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford and I went, 'How have you done this? How have you got to where you are?'

''It's tough, sometimes, to walk into a meeting and feel you have to get past some barriers because you're a model - you have to constantly prove yourself. Then again, in life, when do you not have to prove yourself?''

And David - who has a four-month-old daughter Matilda with his partner Stephanie Mendoros - used to be a bit of a ''loner'' and go to bed very ''late'' until he met his long-term girlfriend.

He added: ''I always saw sleep as a waste. I want to keep doing things, so I don't want to go to bed until very late, and I like that time when everyone else is in bed and the phone's stopped ringing.

''I'm a bit of a loner at times and I quite enjoy that. But when I first started going out with Steph she was like, 'You have this other life when I'm asleep.'''