David Gandy has no plans to retire ''at all''.

The 36-year-old model - who began modelling after winning a contest in 2001 and has since been the face of the luxury brand Dolce and Gabbana - has revealed he has no plans to slow down any time soon, although he knows he will have to quit the fashion industry at some point.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz about his future, he said: ''I'm not retiring at all, but obviously I will.''

And the catwalk icon - who started designing for the longstanding retailer Marks and Spencer, also known as M&S, since 2014 and has launched his own David Gandy x Autograph underwear and swimwear collections - has revealed instead of representing a variety of fashion houses he has solely ''focused'' on being a representative for specific brands.

He explained: ''I work with the brands and the collaborations most models go from brand to brand to brand, and they do a lot of catalogue shooting and switch it up. I haven't done that for many years, so it's all been based for the last couple of years around M&S and Dolce and Gabbana, and brands I've invested in like the London Sock Company, and then sort of focusing on becoming an ambassador for a lot of charities.''

The dark haired hunk has revealed he is also an ambassador for ''five different charities'' and has hinted he will continue to raise money for the organisations, whilst budding models have ''a chance'' of taking his place.

He said: ''I have five different charities that I'm an ambassador for, and it's using my role in the public eye to get as much publicity for them as we can and we raise a lot of money for those through my brands.

''Marks and Spencer donate to my charities and the London Sock Company donate a lot of their sales towards my charities. So, it's giving the younger guys in the industry a chance coming through.''

Meanwhile, David has credited his home country as the best place for talent.

He said: ''The UK and Britain I think have the best supermodels in the industry I mean when you look at Naomi [Campbell] and Kate [Moss] and Cara [Delevingne] and other people - you may not know any names.

''But the best male models new blood has got to come through and I'll be pushing and mentoring those guys.''