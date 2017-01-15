David Gandy insists men won't ''get laid'' if they wear slogan T-shirts.

The 36-year-old model - who regularly features on best-dressed lists - has advised guys to smarten up their appearance and invest in plain tops and smart shoes if they want women to take an interest.

He said: ''Good t-shirts are essential. Why grown men still walk around with slogans on t-shirts is beyond me. It's a mystery.

''Do you think that putting on a tee with a funny slogan or picture is going to get you laid? Believe me, it won't.

''A good plain white or black t-shirt is a hugely versatile piece. Also get a good leather jacket - it will go with absolutely everything - and a good pair of shoes.

''Shoes are one of the first thing women look at - it's true. A pair of shoes can make or break an outfit.

''Chelsea boots or Oxfords are good choices and make sure they are shiny and looked after.''

And David worries that British men have stopped ''taking pride in their appearance'' and dress down to fit in with their peers.

He told Men's Fitness magazine: ''In many ways, the English have gone down the very American route of always dressing down - I hope that's going to change soon.

''In England, we have the tradition of the English gentleman, in the sense that we were always well dressed and took pride in our clothes and our appearance.

''We knew what we were doing and we had confidence in it.

''Even if that's just a t-shirt and jeans, it would have been well fitted and looked great. There was that uniqueness that we had over the rest of the world.

''Of course we are still known for tailoring, Carnaby Street and Vivienne Westwood, but I think men have moved away from taking pride in their appearance.

''Maybe it's because we like to be in the pack and wear the same as everyone else. Like a uniform to fit in.''