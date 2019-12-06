David Foster feels so lucky to be married to Katharine McPhee Foster because she's talented and beautiful.
David Foster thinks his wife Katharine McPhee Foster is the ''whole package.''
The 70-year-old singer tied the knot with the 'Scorpion' star back in June and feels incredibly lucky to be able to call her his spouse as she's beautiful and multi-talented.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', David said of Katharine: ''She's the whole package, you know? Singing, acting, beauty, she's got it all!''
However, their first Christmas as a married couple will be a tough one as the 35-year-old actress will be busy with work and they'll have to work around her schedule.
David explained: ''It will be a little different this year because she is working.''
Shortly after the couple became husband and wife, Katharine decided to take David's surname because she loves the ''traditional'' nature of taking a partner's last name.
Asked why she decided to take his surname, she said: ''I'm a romantic. I've always liked the idea that it's still a traditional thing that exists in our society. I like the idea. I think it's romantic and it's a great last name ... We've been away since we've been married, so not [yet], but I love it. I just love the ring of it, so I'm enjoying it.''
Katharine recently admitted she is keen to have kids with David - and she has his daughters Erin and Sara's blessings.
The trio discussed the prospect during a trip to the Hamptons, with a source explaining: ''Sara and Erin fully expect her to have a child and fully support it.''
And Sara had previously sung Katharine's praises.
She said: ''She's great. She's a great addition. You know I've learned to not rule anything out [about kids]. I think anything is possible at this point. Who knows? ... She's wonderful.
''The other day she was like, 'I got you a facial,' and like that's so cool. My dad loves love and my dad loves commitment. My dad's always been married. He's never been single really. He's a real commitment, marriage kind of guy and I'm happy for him.''
