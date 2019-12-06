David Foster thinks his wife Katharine McPhee Foster is the ''whole package.''

The 70-year-old singer tied the knot with the 'Scorpion' star back in June and feels incredibly lucky to be able to call her his spouse as she's beautiful and multi-talented.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', David said of Katharine: ''She's the whole package, you know? Singing, acting, beauty, she's got it all!''

However, their first Christmas as a married couple will be a tough one as the 35-year-old actress will be busy with work and they'll have to work around her schedule.

David explained: ''It will be a little different this year because she is working.''

Shortly after the couple became husband and wife, Katharine decided to take David's surname because she loves the ''traditional'' nature of taking a partner's last name.

Asked why she decided to take his surname, she said: ''I'm a romantic. I've always liked the idea that it's still a traditional thing that exists in our society. I like the idea. I think it's romantic and it's a great last name ... We've been away since we've been married, so not [yet], but I love it. I just love the ring of it, so I'm enjoying it.''

Katharine recently admitted she is keen to have kids with David - and she has his daughters Erin and Sara's blessings.

The trio discussed the prospect during a trip to the Hamptons, with a source explaining: ''Sara and Erin fully expect her to have a child and fully support it.''

And Sara had previously sung Katharine's praises.

She said: ''She's great. She's a great addition. You know I've learned to not rule anything out [about kids]. I think anything is possible at this point. Who knows? ... She's wonderful.

''The other day she was like, 'I got you a facial,' and like that's so cool. My dad loves love and my dad loves commitment. My dad's always been married. He's never been single really. He's a real commitment, marriage kind of guy and I'm happy for him.''