David Foster is reportedly romancing Katharine McPhee.

The 67-year-old musician and the former 'American Idol' runner-up have reportedly struck up a romance just five months after David's divorce from wife of four years Yolanda Hadid - whom he split from in 2015 - was finalised.

Sources claim the new couple are not ''exclusive'' as of yet, but the romance is ''a little more than casual.''

One insider said: ''It's a little more than casual, but they're not exclusive. Kat thinks they should be a little more serious, but it's mainly casual on his part.''

Whilst another added: ''David Foster and Katharine are hooking up and casually dating on the down low. They are just having fun right now, but they have such a great chemistry and really connect organically on so many levels. There is potential for things to escalate in the future. They were working together and things blossomed as they worked closer with one another.''

And it has also been reported that 33-year-old Katherine has already met David's daughters Sara, 36, and Erin, 35, whom he has with ex-wife Rebecca Dyer.

The first source added: ''She's gone out to dinner with his daughters Erin and Sara. Kat was with them at David's charity event [in Vancouver on Saturday, October 21].''

Whilst the second told Us Weekly magazine: ''Erin and Sara are particularly fond of Katharine are particularly fond of Katharine and think she is just the most wonderful person. They are totally team McFoster!''

The news comes after the 'And When She Danced' singer - who also has daughter Jordan, 31, with Rebecca, as well as daughter Amy, 44, with former spouse B.J. Cook, and Gary, Greg, Tim, and Allison from previous relationships - previously said being single was a ''powerful feeling''.

He said: ''I tend to go from marriage to marriage - leaving one wife for another. This is the first time in my adult life that I've been single. It's a very powerful feeling, but I'm not used to it.''