David Foster and Katharine Mcphee are engaged after David got down on one knee whilst the pair were vacationing in Italy recently.
David Foster and Katharine Mcphee are engaged.
The 68-year-old musician and the 'Scorpion' actress are set to tie the knot after David got down on one knee whilst the pair were vacationing in Italy recently.
Katharine was spotted showing off her engagement ring to her friends and family on FaceTime and her representative has confirmed to TMZ that the pair are engaged.
At the end of last year, Katharine revealed she had been friends with David - who is the ex-husband of reality television star Yolanda Hadid - for years before their relationship became romantic.
She shared: ''We're very close friends, and we've been friends for a long time. I'm really, really fond of him, and I think he's an incredible person. I've known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he's been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.''
A source previously revealed David is ''getting more serious'' with Katharine and they are ''really comfortable'' with each other.
An insider said: ''David and Katharine are more serious than they ever have been, and don't care what others around them think. David and Katherine have been spending a lot of time together recently and are not afraid to show affection now.
''David is usually a playboy but Katharine has made him change his ways, and he is really comfortable with her. He tries to fit Katharine into his schedule with dinners and lunches during the week. They both love being out in public together, and are enjoying each other's company. Katharine has always had a crush on David, and she's happy that their relationship is transpiring.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
Notorious British filmmaker Nick Broomfield teams up with Austrian music documentary producer Rudi Dolezal to...
Anna and Jacob are college seniors in Los Angeles. Jacob is studying design, while Anna...
It should be an unwritten rule of moviegoing: if it's not reviewed in the papers...
The Core is Armageddon inside the Earth. If you've caught the trailer, spotted the revealing...
I must admit I had preconceived notions regarding Hart's War. I was expecting to...
With all the recent rehashing of old movies and TV series, (anyone catch the new...
I'm not one for Septemeber 11 censorship. You know what I mean, where the...
If the 3 hour and 49 minute Civil War epic "Gods and Generals" is any...