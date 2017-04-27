David Fincher is being lined up to direct the 'World War Z' sequel.

The 54-year-old filmmaker - who has previously helmed the likes of 'Gone Girl' and 'Fight Club' - is being eyed by Paramount Pictures to take the lead on the sequel, with Brad Pitt returning to star.

The movie has yet to be officially given the green light, but that is expected to happen in the coming weeks, with production set to begin in the early part of 2018, according to Variety.

Brad was keen to work with the director on the sequel, having previously collaborated with him on the 1995 crime thriller 'Seven'.

However, the movie has reportedly been delayed by Brad's divorce from Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie.

David is cautious about making sequels, but he has apparently been open to listening to Brad's ideas about the follow-up movie.

Brad, 53, previously admitted he was keen to make a sequel to the 2013 hit.

He shared: ''We have so many ideas on the table from the time we spent developing this thing and figuring out how the zombie worlds work.

''We gotta get the script right first to determine if we go further.''

Brad said that the original movie created plenty of scope to make a sequel.

He explained: ''We have so many ideas and so much information-we think we have a lot of stuff to mine from.''

The Marc Forster-directed 'World War Z' was based on the title of the 2006 novel of the same name by Max Brooks.

The movie saw Brad play the part of Gerry Lane, a former UN investigator who tries to stop a zombie pandemic.