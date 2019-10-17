David Duchovny is set to star in 'The Craft'.

The 59-year-old actor has joined the cast of the upcoming fantasy movie, which is a remake of the 1996 flick of the same name, being produced by Blunhouse, Red Wagon Entertainment, and Sony.

According to Deadline, David's role in the movie is not yet known, but he's set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna and Nicholas Galitzine.

'The Craft' follows the story of a newcomer at a Catholic prep high school who falls in with a trio of outcast teenage girls who practice witchcraft, and wage curses against those who tick them off.

The original movie starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor, Rachel True, and Skeet Ulrich, and was directed and co-written by Andrew Flemming.

Zoe Lister-Jones will be directing, writing, and executive producing the upcoming remake.

Deadline reports Jason Blum is on board to produce the flick for Blumhouse, with Oscar-winning producer Douglas Wick - who also produced the original movie - and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon Entertainment.

Original director Andrew Flemming is also returning for the reboot as an executive producer, alongside Lucas Wiesendanger from Red Wagon Entertainment, Natalia Anderson, and Daniel Bekerman, and Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno and Bea Sequeira for Blumhouse.

Blumhouse and Columbia are co-financing the film.

As of the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for the reboot, and it is not yet known when the flick plans to go into production.