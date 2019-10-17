David Duchovny is set to star in 'The Craft', a reboot of the 1996 fantasy movie of the same name.
David Duchovny is set to star in 'The Craft'.
The 59-year-old actor has joined the cast of the upcoming fantasy movie, which is a remake of the 1996 flick of the same name, being produced by Blunhouse, Red Wagon Entertainment, and Sony.
According to Deadline, David's role in the movie is not yet known, but he's set to star alongside previously announced cast members including Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna and Nicholas Galitzine.
'The Craft' follows the story of a newcomer at a Catholic prep high school who falls in with a trio of outcast teenage girls who practice witchcraft, and wage curses against those who tick them off.
The original movie starred Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, Christine Taylor, Rachel True, and Skeet Ulrich, and was directed and co-written by Andrew Flemming.
Zoe Lister-Jones will be directing, writing, and executive producing the upcoming remake.
Deadline reports Jason Blum is on board to produce the flick for Blumhouse, with Oscar-winning producer Douglas Wick - who also produced the original movie - and Lucy Fisher of Red Wagon Entertainment.
Original director Andrew Flemming is also returning for the reboot as an executive producer, alongside Lucas Wiesendanger from Red Wagon Entertainment, Natalia Anderson, and Daniel Bekerman, and Couper Samuelson, Jeanette Volturno and Bea Sequeira for Blumhouse.
Blumhouse and Columbia are co-financing the film.
As of the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for the reboot, and it is not yet known when the flick plans to go into production.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Kent punk duo Slaves held up their pledge to headline a gig on the Kent coast this weekend when they once again took to the Hall By The Sea stage at...
The batsman is batting for the music industry these days.
He is set to unveil his new album 'Cowboys and Africans'.
'Ginger' is the kind of album that sees Brockhampton coming to terms with what they've been through.
It's time for our monthly round-up...
Ellis is probably the most normal member of his weird family. His mother, Wendy, is...
A darkly comical satire about affluence might seem a bit ill-timed during a global recession....
Kate, Steve, Jenn and Mick are The Jones family, they are picture perfect, as is...
The Secret's trailer surfaced on the Internet in 2002, and for years I waited and...
Apparently the lamentable last season or two of The X-Files and the 1998 mega-episode film...
Watch the trailer for The X-Files: I Want to Believe.Billy Connolly joins David Duchovny and...
Complicated and raw, Things We Lost in the Fire observes those we lean on in...
Here's the deal: back in 1999, Jake Kasdan, Judd Apatow, and Paul Feig were the...
Something has made Bart Freundlich step away from torrid family melodrama, and thank goodness for...
Something has made Bart Freundlich step away from torrid family melodrama, and thank goodness for...
In Connie and Carla, two women find that disguising themselves as male cross-dressers is the...